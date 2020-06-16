Bonavista Provides Financial Update

Bonavista Energy Corporation reports that the period under which the previously announced forbearance agreements among Bonavista and the lenders under the company’s amended and restated credit agreement dated as of Sept. 8, 2017, and the holders of the company’s senior notes has been extended to June 17, 2020, in order to continue negotiations of Bonavista's debt maturities, in each case on the terms and conditions set out in the forbearance agreements, as extended.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more