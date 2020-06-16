Search
Upstream

Bonavista Provides Financial Update

Bonavista Energy Corporation reports that the period under which the previously announced forbearance agreements among Bonavista and the lenders under the company’s amended and restated credit agreement dated as of Sept. 8, 2017, and the holders of the company’s senior notes has been extended to June 17, 2020, in order to continue negotiations of Bonavista's debt maturities, in each case on the terms and conditions set out in the forbearance agreements, as extended.

