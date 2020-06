Trans Mountain Pipeline Re-Starts Operations After Weekend Oil Release

The Trans Mountain pipeline was re-started Sunday afternoon after being shut early Saturday morning due to a release that occurred at its Sumas pump station in Abbotsford, B.C.

