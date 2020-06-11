Energy Excellence Awards 2020 Editorial Series

Congratulations to the finalists and champions for this year’s Energy Excellence Awards, presented by the Daily Oil Bulletin.

All of the Champions stories are compiled here, and access the Finalists stories here.

For 2020, the DOB received close to 90 nominations in four broad awards categories — Project Execution Excellence; Innovation & Technology Excellence; Environmental Excellence; and Exporting Excellence — recognizing work completed last year. The nominees were further broken down into 12 subcategories across the four groupings, before being judged by a committee of industry leaders.

The second annual EEA program uniquely recognizes energy excellence and focuses on the advancement of collaboration within Canada’s energy industry.