Adjustments To Temporary Monitoring Suspensions Under Review, Says AER

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) says it will be reviewing updated public health information and assessing how to adjust temporary suspensions on environmental monitoring and reporting requirements to align with Stage 2 of the relaunch of the economy to begin June 12.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more