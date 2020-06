Cequence Enters Court Supervised Restructuring Proceeding

Cequence Energy Ltd. has started a strategic process to identify and pursue potential strategic options and alternatives to maximize the value for its stakeholders, which will be carried out under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA).

