Ovintiv Managing Current Market Dynamics, Offers A Go-Forward ‘Scenario’

Ovintiv Inc. continues to manage operations through capital expenditure reduction, cost efficiencies, shutting-in production and protecting its balance sheet and is well positioned to hit the ground running once the COVID-19 induced market chaos begins to subside, says CEO Doug Suttles.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more