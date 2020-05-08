Latin America Sees $10.7 Billion In New Upstream Deals In 2019

Thanks to a handful of major deals valued at over $1 billion, 2019 saw the largest overall M&A spend in the upstream sector over the past five years for Latin American assets.

The two largest deals took place in Suriname and Brazil – the details of each deal are provided below.

Suriname — Total enters Block 58 in deal with Apache

As the chart above shows, this one deal for $5.1 billion pushed Suriname into third place when ranking each Latin American nation by upstream M&A activity in US$ since 2014. The deal itself was a farm-in arrangement that sees Total join Apache Corp. in Block 58.

Total will gain a 50% interest in the block, with the consideration made up of a $100 million upfront cash payment and a cost-carry where Total will pay $5 billion of Apache’s development costs for the first $15 billion of development expenditure. The deal includes a bonus due to Apache on first oil, as well as royalties and ongoing cost carries if costs escalate further.

Brazil — Petrobras agrees deal with Petronas

Brazil is still Latin America’s leading nation over the five-year period covered in the report, with over $14 billion in new upstream deals agreed since the start of 2014.

State-company Petrobras has played a pivotal role in this total, especially in the past 12 months. The company agreed 10 individual asset sales last year for a total of $3.5 billion in 2019 alone. The largest of its 2019 deals was this $1.29 billion sale to Petronas, where the Malaysian company acquired non-operated interests in the Tartaruga Verde field and Module III of the Espadarte field.

More on each deal, as well as details on 2019’s other +$1 billion deal that was agreed with Peru, can be found in the report.

