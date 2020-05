Enbridge CEO Says Heavy Oil Demand Likely To Lead Recovery

Heavy oil is expected to lead the way as refinery demand gradually picks up in the United States Midwest and other regions later this year and refineries look to take advantage of available capacity on the Canadian Mainline, the chief executive of Enbridge Inc. said Thursday.

