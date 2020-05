Higher Mainline Volumes Drive Strong Liquids Pipeline Results For Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. reported improved adjusted earnings in the first quarter of 2020 while posting a $1.43 million loss due to a non-cash impairment of $1.74 million of its investment in DCP Midstream and non-cash unrealized derivative fair value losses of $1.96 million.

