Environmental Due Diligence: A Discussion About The Path Forward

May 12, 2020 - 2:00 p.m. EST

Live Webinar – 1 hour

Join us on Thursday, May 12 at 2 pm EST for an important discussion about the path forward in the environmental due diligence industry.

No one has been spared the impacts wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic on our economy, businesses, work and personal lives. As companies begin their re-opening, discussions and sharing of insights are helpful to predict the nature of this process. The size, shape and manner of re-emergence is on everyone’s mind.

This discussion will assist our collective planning, from where new business will emerge, what the priority focuses will be and how we will conduct our business at the office, home and in the field.

The discussion will bring together members of the environmental due diligence community from different practice fields and industry segments.

Panelists:

Vico Paloschi

Executive Vice President, GTA Services

Pinchin Ltd.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/vicopaloschi/?originalSubdomain=ca

https://www.pinchin.com/

Raymond Wong

Vice President, Data Operations, Data Solutions

Altus Group

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ray-wong-54b41111/

https://www.altusgroup.com/

John Georgakopoulos

Partner, Certified Specialist in Environmental Law

Willms & Shier Environmental Lawyers LLP

https://www.linkedin.com/in/johngeorgakopoulos/?originalSubdomain=ca

https://www.willmsshier.com/

Marty Barons

Contaminated Lands Team Lead, Environmental Engineer

WSP Canada

https://www.linkedin.com/in/marty-barons-260255119/?originalSubdomain=ca

https://www.wsp.com/

Click here for more info and to register.