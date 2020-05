Crude Market Recovery Will Be A Prolonged Process, Says Suncor CEO

Suncor Energy Inc.’s top executive says an industry recovery from the havoc wrecked by COVID-19 demand destruction and crude market oversupply likely won’t take hold until 2022 at the earliest.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more