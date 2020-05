CNRL Cuts More Spending But Maintains Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is cutting an additional $280 million from its 2020 capital budget but unlike many of its peers in Canada and the United States the company has opted to maintain its dividend at current levels.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more