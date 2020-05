Murphy Relocating Headquarters To Houston; Shutting Calgary Office

Murphy Oil Corporation is closing its legacy headquarters office in El Dorado, Arkansas, home to about 80 employees, as well as its longstanding office in Calgary, home to about 110 employees.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more