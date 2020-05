IPC Further Revises Expenditure Reductions As It Collects French Financial Assistance, Seeks Similar From Canada

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) has revised its forecast 2020 expenditure reductions to between $175 and $190 million (all figures U.S.) compared to its February capital markets day estimates.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more