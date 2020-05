In-service Date For U.S. Segment Of Line 3 Replacement Still Uncertain

Enbridge Inc. does not yet have a firm in-service date for the United States segment of its Line 3 replacement project as it still needs permits from the state of Minnesota, the company’s chief executive said Tuesday.

