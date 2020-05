High Artic Achieves Safety Milestone; Updates Cost-Saving Initiatives

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. achieved a world-class milestone of seven years ‘total recordable incident free’ as of April 16 at the company’s production services operation with its major customer at Cold Lake.

