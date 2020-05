Oil Spill Reported At Enbridge Herschel Pump Station

Enbridge Inc. has notified the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) of an above ground release of approximately 150 cubic metres (about 944 bbls) of sweet crude oil at the company’s Herschel pump station in Saskatchewan, the commission said Friday.

