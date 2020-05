Imperial Sees Downstream Opportunities, Upstream Challenges Due To Low Oil Prices

Imperial Oil Limited has faced many challenges over its 140-year history — pandemic flues, world wars and global recessions. Over that time, the company has met adversity, demonstrated resilience and emerged stronger because of it. The current downturn will be no different, says president and CEO Brad Corson.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more