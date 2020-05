May Rig Activity Was Stuck At Very Low Rate As Operators Slowed Activity

The results of budget cuts in the oilpatch announced in March and April were in full effect in May as the active rate remained stuck at four per cent for most of the month.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more