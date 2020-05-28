ENTREC Corporation & Subsidiaries — Sales & Investment Solicitation Process (‘SISP’)

ENTREC CORPORATION provides heavy haul transportation and crane solutions to the oil and natural gas, construction, petrochemical, mining, and power generation industries in Alberta, British Columbia, and select regions of the United States including Texas, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado. ENTREC along with its subsidiaries obtained protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, RSC 1985, c C-36, as amended (the "CCAA") from the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench on May 15, 2020. The CCAA proceedings have been recognized by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas under Chapter 15, Title 11, of the United States Code. Alvarez and Marsal Canada Inc. has been appointed Monitor. In connection with the CCAA proceedings, a sale and investment solicitation process (the “SISP”) was authorized on May 25, 2020. Ernst & Young Orenda Corporate Finance Inc. and Sequeira Partners have been appointed as Sales Agent and are soliciting proposals from qualified interested parties.

Copies of documents filed in the CCAA proceedings and the SISP may be obtained from the Monitor’s website at www.alvarezandmarsal.com/entrec.

Those interested in participating in the SISP process through a restructuring bid or an asset bid for all or select components of ENTREC’s business operations or assets can contact the Sales Agent to receive additional information:

Canadian (ENT Oilfield Group Ltd. and/or Capstan Hauling Ltd.): Ernst & Young Orenda Corporate Finance Inc.

www.ey.com/ca/entrec or 780-441-2456

U.S (ENTREC Cranes and Heavy Haul Inc.) or Enbloc Opportunity: Sequeira Partners

www.sequeirapartners.com/ENTREC, ENTREC@sequeirapartners.com or 780-784-0116