B.C. Regulator Reducing Industry Natgas Levy

The BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC) will be implementing an industry natural gas production levy decrease to 77 cents from 85 cents per 1,000 cubic metres of marketable gas produced, to compensate for an increase in the liability levy for orphan site restoration.

