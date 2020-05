Avatar Program Enables Young O&G Professionals To Connect With Industry, Virtually

When the Avatar Program kicks off on June 19, it will provide an opportunity for young professionals working in the energy industry, or recently displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic, to connect and re-connect — virtually of course — to the energy workforce and industry leaders, developing business opportunities for the future.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more