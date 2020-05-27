Saskatchewan’s Accelerated Site Closure Program To Help OFS Big And Small: Eyre

In order to ensure its new Accelerated Site Closure Program (ASCP) benefits those who work in the province’s oilfield services sector, SaskBuilds and the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) will “pre-qualify” potential recipient firms, ensuring they employ Saskatchewan residents who pay Saskatchewan taxes, sourcing their supplies from Saskatchewan companies, says Energy and Resources Minister Bronwyn Eyre.
