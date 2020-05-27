Notice To Creditors

(Claims Process)

On April 14, 2020, Delphi Energy Corp., Delphi Energy (Alberta) Limited and Delphi Energy Partnership (collectively, the "Applicants") received protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (the "CCAA") by order of the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta (the "Court") in Action No. 2001-05124. PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., LIT was appointed monitor (the "Monitor").

On May 22, 2020, the Court granted a further order prescribing a process by which the identity and status of all creditors of the Applicants or their current or former directors or officers and the net amounts of their claims will be established for purposes of the CCAA proceedings (the "Claims Process Order"). A copy of the Claims Process Order may be viewed at www.pwc. com/ca/Delphi.

Any creditor having a Pre-Filing Claim against the Applicants (including their current or former directors or officers) arising prior to April 14, 2020, of any nature whatsoever, including an unsecured, secured, contingent or unliquidated Claim, must send a Proof of Claim in the prescribed form to the Monitor, with a copy to the Applicants, to be received by the Monitor and the Applicants by no later than 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) on July 10, 2020 (the "Claims Bar Date").

Any creditor having a Subsequent Claim against the Applicants arising after April 14, 2020, as a result of a disclaimer or resiliation by the Applicants of any contract, lease, employment agreement or other arrangement or agreement, must send a Proof of Claim in the prescribed form to the Monitor, with a copy to the Applicants, to be received by the Monitor and the Applicants by no later than the later of: (i) the Claims Bar Date; and (ii) 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) on the day which is 20 days after the date on which the agreement in question was disclaimed or resiliated (the "Subsequent Claims Bar Date").

Any creditor who chooses to file a Proof of Claim is required to provide whatever documentation they may have to support their Claim, such as contracts, invoices, bills of lading and shipping receipts, in relation to the goods and/or services provided to the Applicants in the appropriate currency under which their Claim arose.

All Proof of Claim, together with the required supporting documentation, must be sent to the Monitor and the Applicants by email (in PDF), registered mail, courier, personal delivery or facsimile transmission addressed to:

To the Monitor:

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc.

In its capacity as the court appointed Monitor of Delphi

Attention: Lynda Huber

ca_delphi_ccaa_claims@pwc.com

Suite 3100, 111 5th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 5L3

Phone: 403.509.7309

To the Applicants:

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Attention: Emily Paplawski

Suite 2500, 450 1st Street SW

Calgary, AB T2P 5H1

Email: epaplawski@osler.com

Phone: 403-260-7071

Facsimile: 403-260-7024

Copies of the Proof of Claim form and further information regarding the Claims Process may be downloaded at www.pwc.com/ca/Delphi.

PROOFS OF CLAIM WHICH ARE NOT RECEIVED BY THE CLAIMS BAR DATE OR THE SUBSEQUENT CLAIMS BAR DATE, AS APPLICABLE, WILL BE BARRED AND EXTINGUISHED FOREVER.

If you have any questions regarding the Claims Process Order, the Claims Process, or the process or timelines for providing a Proof of Claim, please contact Lynda Huber at PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., LIT at 403.509.7309 or Email at: ca_delphi_ccaa_claims@pwc.com

Dated May 25, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., LIT

in its capacity as Monitor of Delphi Energy Corp.

and Delphi Energy (Alberta) Limited