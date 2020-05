Vast Majority Of Natural Gas-Weighted Producers Have Cut Spending, Though Not As Sharply As Oil-Weighted Names: Evaluate Energy

While capital expenditure cuts by Canadian natural gas-weighted entities have been less severe than crude-weighted producers, seven out of eight companies whose production is 70 per cent or more gas have pulled back spending since the COVID-19 crisis took hold, according to data compiled by Evaluate Energy.

