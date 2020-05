B.C. Well Clean-Up Program Sees ‘Significant Interest’

A new program to restore dormant and inactive wells, and bring support to B.C. workers in oil and gas service companies, has seen “significant interest” from applicants, the government said this morning.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more