Saskatchewan Launches Inactive Well Program; Crews To Reclaim Up To 8,000 Wells

Saskatchewan’s newly-launched Accelerated Site Closure Program (ASCP) will prioritize Saskatchewan-based service companies, supporting approximately 2,100 full-time equivalent jobs and abandoning and reclaiming up to 8,000 inactive wells and facilities throughout the course of the program.

