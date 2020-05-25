Delphi Receives Approval Of Interim Financing And Extension Of Stay Period To Oct.

Delphi Energy Corp. has obtained an order from the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta granted in Delphi’s proceedings under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) extending the stay period to Oct. 9, 2020, approving interim financing arrangements intended to fund the company’s operations and expenses during the CCAA proceedings, and approving a claims process with a claims bar date of July 10, 2020.

