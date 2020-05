Environmental Monitoring Requirements Temporarily Suspended Due To Pandemic

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has temporarily suspended some environmental monitoring requirements that are difficult for workers to perform safely while complying with current public health orders due to COVID-19.

