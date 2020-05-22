Daily Oil Bulletin ESG Survey Participation Request

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns were one of the major challenges facing Canadian oil and gas companies and the industry as a whole in accessing capital.

As the world emerges from the pandemic ESG will once again come to the forefront, and JWN Energy, GLJ Petroleum Consultants, Taylor Energy Advisors and Cumulative Effects Environmental want to help ensure Canadian operators are prepared.

The objective of this cooperative effort is simple: to create a standardized, flexible and scalable ESG best-practices framework that will ultimately help all Canadian energy companies navigate the complexities of ESG compliance. At the same time, this collaborative group wants to help operators and the industry as a whole to better tell their stories to investors, the public and other stakeholders.

To lay the groundwork to launch this effort, we are asking you to help us help you.

We are asking executives and Investor Relations professionals to fill out this survey linked below to help us build a baseline of understanding of the current importance of ESG within your company and with key stakeholders, and how you are meeting expectations.

The results from this survey will help us build out an ESG best-practices framework and beta test tools to help with compliance and communications efforts. It will allow us to identify key data sets and performance indicators that can help companies characterize their unique risks and opportunities and, further to that, credibly track progression towards their strategic goals.

A well-designed ESG scorecard can position Canadian companies to be recognized as leaders, independent of the size or type of company, and ultimately, thoughtfully showcase Canadian performance against a global backdrop. Consistent ESG reporting can also address the gap between actual performance and perceived performance, allowing companies to better tell their ESG story.

By completing this survey, you are helping us develop better ways to communicate the sector’s ESG efforts, innovations and achievements with clarity, completeness and transparency.

Data collected will remain anonymous. You will not be contacted unless you specifically requested further contact.

We appreciate your time and effort.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DOB_ESG