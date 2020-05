Trans Mountain Expansion Poses ‘Very Low’ Risk To Coldwater Reserve Water Supply, Study Concludes

A hydrogeological study filed with Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has demonstrated that the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion poses a “very low” risk to water sourced by wells on the Coldwater Indian Reserve No. 1 near Merritt, British Columbia, says the company.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more