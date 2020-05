The COVID-19 Legacy: How Current Downturn Impacts Oil And Gas Now And In The Future

COVID-19’s legacy — aside from its health care impacts — could include increased debt and poverty, and a GDP that will not soon return to its pre-pandemic levels, according to Elias Foscolos, energy services and infrastructure analyst from Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. Canada’s energy sector certainly will feel the impacts of this legacy as well.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more