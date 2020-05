Trans Mountain Receives Approval For Delivery Line Through Burnaby Mountain Tunnel

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has approved an application from Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC to construct a new 30-inch crude oil delivery line between its Burnaby Terminal and the Westridge Marine Terminal within a tunnel through Burnaby Mountain.

