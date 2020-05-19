CSUR Non-Technical Webinar — May 28, 2020

“Resilience and Self-Care during a time of Collective Trauma”, presented by Cynthia J. Lamont, MA, C.C.C – Registered Provisional Psychologist

When a threat arrives, we tend to focus our initial attention on it. As we narrow our attention, the threat is magnified, and our sense of anxiety heightens.

Covid19 and the current energy crisis have brought into stark reality our individual and collective vulnerability. Our vulnerability is a fact. It is the truth. But it is not the whole truth. On the other side of our vulnerability is the truth of our deep resilience.

This session will provide an argument for the need for resilience and how to build that with self-care tools as we endure this collective trauma.

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Thursday, May 28, 2020 (from 09h30 to 10h10)

