Key Requirements To Secure Federal Emergency Financing

The federal government announced yesterday that it will be providing the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility (LEEFF) to assist companies through the current COVID-19 challenge.

One critical requirement to access this funding will be climate disclosure. The program states: “Recipient companies would be required to commit to publish annual climate-related disclosure reports consistent with the Financial Stability Board’s Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, including how their future operations will support environmental sustainability and national climate goals."

