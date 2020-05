TC Energy Turns To Amazon To Automate Workflows, Unlock Data, And Improve Efficiency

TC Energy Corporation has migrated almost 90 per cent of its corporate and commercial applications to Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc., leveraging the Amazon.com company’s featured cloud-computing services.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more