Alberta Government Outlines Helium Royalty Rate

With global demand for helium on the rise, industry interest in exploring Alberta’s helium potential is growing. That’s why the Alberta government has established a new royalty rate — 4.25 per cent — and structure, to help set the stage for investment, while ensuring a fair price for Albertans.

