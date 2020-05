‘Uncharted,’ ‘Unprecedented,’: Oil Veterans Describe Demand Destruction While Seeing Light At End Of Tunnel

Veteran oil men Jim Gray and Greg Stringham have seen their share of downturns from the first major oil collapse in 1986 to the aftermath of post 9/11, and in the case of Gray, the 1970s oil crises.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more