Open Season Natural Gas Transportation Service Auction

Pacific Northern Gas Ltd. (PNG) is pleased to announce that it is holding an open season auction in which PNG is seeking binding bids from parties who require transportation service using reactivated capacity on PNG’s existing West Transmission system for natural gas deliveries from Station 4a on the Enbridge Westcoast Energy Inc. southern mainline near Summit Lake, British Columbia to Terrace, Kitimat, or Prince Rupert. Planned maximum available capacity by [principal] delivery point is as follows:

Summit Lake to Terrace 88 MMSCFD Summit Lake to Prince Rupert 45 MMSCFD Summit Lake to Kitimat 88 MMSCFD

The Reactivation Capacity Allocation Process (RECAP) is open to interested parties that wish to reserve or contract for firm transportation capacity of no less than 10 MMSCFD and up to a maximum of 88 MMSCFD (depending on delivery point) on the PNG West transmission pipeline system for a minimum term of 20 years, and a maximum term of 40 years.

Parties with an interest in reserving or contracting for gas transportation service with PNG, using this reactivated capacity, are invited to contact Brock John at (604) 697-6223 or via email at bjohn@png.ca to obtain a Bid Information package.

PNG will commence the open season auction by providing interested parties with the Bid Information package on May 13, 2020, with binding bids due, no later than 17:00 PDT June 3, 2020.

This notice does not constitute an offer or any binding obligation whatsoever on PNG.