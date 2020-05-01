Search
Hedging Update: Assessing The Impact Of Today’s Low Prices — Free Webinar

Gain fresh insight into contract pricing and changing E&P oil and gas hedging trends in this insightful 30-minute webinar from Evaluate Energy analysts. This will include estimates of the financial impact hedging will have on upstream industry earnings.

This is a free webinar presented in partnership with the Daily Oil Bulletin and JWN Energy.

Presentations and discussions will include:

  • Estimates of the financial impact hedging will have on upstream industry earnings
  • Pricing for oil contracts in place at year-end 2019 for the rest of 2020 
  • Discussion on the types of producer involved in hedging in North America 
  • The most popular derivatives used across the industry, how things have changed over time, and what this tells us about risk appetites for North American producers 
  • Estimates on the overall financial effect that recent hedging will have on industry earnings  
  • Data usually only available exclusively to Evaluate Energy subscribers 

This free webinar takes place on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 9am MDT.

