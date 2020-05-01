Sponsored Sponsored Content
Hedging Update: Assessing The Impact Of Today’s Low Prices — Free Webinar
Gain fresh insight into contract pricing and changing E&P oil and gas hedging trends in this insightful 30-minute webinar from Evaluate Energy analysts. This will include estimates of the financial impact hedging will have on upstream industry earnings.
This is a free webinar presented in partnership with the Daily Oil Bulletin and JWN Energy.
Presentations and discussions will include:
- Estimates of the financial impact hedging will have on upstream industry earnings
- Pricing for oil contracts in place at year-end 2019 for the rest of 2020
- Discussion on the types of producer involved in hedging in North America
- The most popular derivatives used across the industry, how things have changed over time, and what this tells us about risk appetites for North American producers
- Estimates on the overall financial effect that recent hedging will have on industry earnings
- Data usually only available exclusively to Evaluate Energy subscribers
This free webinar takes place on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 9am MDT.
Sign up today at: https://www2.jwnenergy.com/EE_Hedging
