CWC To Benefit From Government’s $1.7-Billion Decommissioning Funding

Being the largest service rig company in Canada, CWC Energy Services Corp. said it will be a net beneficiary of the $1.7 billion funding package to the governments of Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and the Alberta Orphan Well Association (OWA) for well decommissioning and reclamation of abandoned and inactive wells.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more