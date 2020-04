Kelt Awaiting For Clarity On Prices Before Drilling, Completing

Kelt Exploration Ltd. has no immediate plans to start up drilling and completion operations on wells that currently remain in its budget until there is better clarity on future commodity prices which have been negatively impacted by global oil demand destruction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

