Condensate Storage Needed With Potential Short Term Drop In Demand, Conference Told

There’s a need in Alberta for condensate storage capacity in the short term should a total collapse in crude oil prices result in the shut-in of more heavy oil, the chief executive of a liquids-rich natural gas producer said Tuesday.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more