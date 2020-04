To Sleep Or Not To Sleep: Webinar Talks Deferring, Delaying Projects Due To COVID-19

When market events such as COVID-19 and recent collapsing oil prices impact the energy sector, it is important for organizations to be decisive, confront harsh realities as soon as possible, and be prepared to shelf projects that are no longer feasible given the new conditions, says Ryan Johnson.

