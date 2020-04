Federal Oil And Gas Aid Package Has ‘Taken Too Long’: Savage

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage remains confident that a federal aid package for the distressed Canadian oilpatch is forthcoming but she says the slow pace of a rollout — especially the liquidity piece — is concerning.

