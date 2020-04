Trican Reduces Crews, Adjusts 2020 Capex Plan In Response To Market Conditions

Trican Well Service Ltd. has reduced its hydraulic fracturing crew count by half to four active crews, with plans to adjust its cement and coiled-tubing business by similar levels, in response to COVID-19 and a Saudi-Russia oil price war impacting customer activity levels. The company expects Q1 severance costs of approximately $4 million.

