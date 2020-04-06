Petroleum Engineering Consulting Services

Bored at Home with the Quarantine!!

PMG is pleased to announce the start of “short and sweet” online complimentary training seminars that will keep you motivated in this difficult time, by Mr. Saad Ibrahim. Here is the list of our coming online seminars which will be conducted at 10 am (Calgary local time) for 1 hour:

Applications/analysis of Mini Frac Tests (DFIT) — April 23 Getting Started with Tight and Unconventional Reservoirs — April 30 Tips on Waterflooding — May 6 How to get the Most Out of PTA and RTA — May 14

To receive a complimentary invitation link to attend, you need to enroll in our web site: www.petromgt.com

For more information, please contact Saad Ibrahim at (403) 616-8330