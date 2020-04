COVID-19 Opportunity: What Low Oil Prices Could Mean For The Future Of Renewables

Could renewables come out a winner given the current state of the energy sector, as investors looking at oil and gas versus renewables decide renewable investments are safer right now given the lower oil prices? That is a possibility Binnu Jeyakumar sees, at least to some degree, given COVID-19 and the Saudi-Russia oil price war.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more