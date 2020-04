Producer Behaviour Will Determine How Long Industry Recovery Will Take, Says Whitecap CEO

Whitecap Resources Inc. expects that one million to 1.5 million bbls/d of Canadian production will be suspended, Grant Fagerheim, president and chief executive officer, said in a conference call to discuss first quarter 2020 results.

Already a member? Already a member? Log in

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more