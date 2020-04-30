Free Webinar Available For Viewing – Canadian LNG: Natural Gas Supply Chain

JWN Energy, publisher of the Daily Oil Bulletin, in partnership with the Canadian Society for Unconventional Resources (CSUR), hosted a webinar on April 23 on the theme of opportunities in the natural gas supply chain brought about by Canadian LNG projects, and in particular West Coast facilities.

Presentations and discussion topics included:

The supply chain and specifically how a Canadian LNG industry will encourage and promote a resurgence in business opportunity at a national, provincial and municipal level; and,

Supply chain impacts over the lifecycle of a 40-year project.

Panelists included:

Bryan Cox , president and CEO of BC LNG Alliance ;

, president and CEO of ; Scott Treadwell , vice-president of capital markets and strategy at Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ; and,

, vice-president of capital markets and strategy at ; and, Karen Ogen-Toews, CEO of First Nations LNG Alliance.

Moderators for the event, which was supported by the Government of Alberta, were Bill Whitelaw, CEO of JWN Energy, as well as Dan Allan, president and CEO of CSUR.

Access the webinar on JWN’s YouTube channel.